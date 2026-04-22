Ali Raza stars as Zalmi restrict Kings to 182

Peshawar Zalmi seamer Ali Raza produced a sensational hat-trick to derail Karachi Kings after an aggressive half-century by Jason Roy during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11 clash at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Batting first after winning the toss, Karachi Kings had a mixed outing despite a strong start from opener Jason Roy, who anchored the innings with a fluent 85 off 51 deliveries, striking 11 fours and two sixes.

Captain David Warner struggled at the top, managing just 11 off 13 balls before being bowled by Raza early in the innings.

Roy, however, kept the scoreboard moving and built short partnerships of 36 and 27 with Salman Ali Agha and Reeza Hendricks, respectively, maintaining Karachi’s momentum through the middle overs.

The real turning point came when Azam Khan joined Roy and counterattacked brilliantly. The Karachi Kings duo added 63 runs in just 32 deliveries, putting Peshawar Zalmi under pressure before Iftikhar Ahmed broke the stand by dismissing Azam for a quickfire 35 off 19 balls.

Roy soon followed, falling to Mohammad Basit after completing a well-compiled knock that had kept Karachi in control for most of the innings.

From there, the innings collapsed dramatically as no batter managed to offer resistance. Karachi Kings managed to score 182-9 in their 20 overs.

Ali Raza returned in death overs to tear through the lower order, taking his first PSL hat-trick and finishing with four wickets in total. He was supported by Mohammad Basit, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Aaron Hardie, who claimed one wicket each.