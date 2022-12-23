Ali Razzaq reminds us of father Abdul Razzaq

Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq is one of the most prolific all-rounders Pakistan has ever produced. His scintillating batting and bowling performances have won countless games for the side.



Now, his son Ali Razzaq is replicating his performances with his blistering performance with the bat. In a recent Mega Star League match, the junior Razzaq hit 14-ball 41 for Karachi Knights against Peshawar Pathans.

Ali Razzaq hit fours and sixes to all parts of the grounds.

Ali Razzaq Son Of Abdul Razzaq| 41 off 14 balls | PP VS KK | Kingdom Valley MSL 2022 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium | Day 5 | Peshawar Pathans vs Karachi Knights#KingdomValleyMSL2022 #MegaStarsLeague #Cricketainment #ShahidAfridi #PeshawarPathans #KarachiKnights #MelaSajnaHai pic.twitter.com/4EW3PQ7QmD — Mega Stars League (@megastarsleague) December 22, 2022

Moreover, the father-son duo shared a cricketing moment together. Ali Razzaq got Abdul Razzaq caught out.

Ali Razzaq takes wicket of his Father Abdul Razzaq | PP VS KK | Kingdom Valley MSL 2022 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium | Day 5 | Peshawar Pathans vs Karachi Knights#KingdomValleyMSL2022 #MegaStarsLeague #Cricketainment #ShahidAfridi #PeshawarPathans #KarachiKnights pic.twitter.com/S5c34sR6qq — Mega Stars League (@megastarsleague) December 22, 2022

Abdul Razzaq represented Pakistan in 343 international fixtures across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I). He scored 7,419 with 30 half-centuries and six centuries.

Abdul Razzaq has 389 international wickets to his name.

The former cricketer was part of the Pakistan squad that won its maiden ICC T20 World Cup in 2009 in England. He played a crucial role in the final against Sri Lanka, where he took three wickets from as many overs at an economy of 6.6 per over.

