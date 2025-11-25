Ali Rehman Khan receives prestigious U.S. honor for his contributions to arts

Pakistani actor Ali Rehman Khan has been awarded a Certificate of Recognition Proclamation in the United States.

On Monday,November 24, the 36-year-old actor recieved honor from the Constable Patrick Quincy and Fort Bend County Precinct 4 in Texas for his contributions to arts and culture, marking a proud moment for the star and for Pakistani entertainment internationally.

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, November 25, the Noor Jahan star shared a carousel of images and videos from the award ceremony.

“Today, I am deeply honored to receive this Certificate of Recognition Proclamation from (IG) @constable.patrick.quincy and Fort Bend County Precinct 4. This acknowledgment means more than words can express,” Ali Rehman Khan wrote along the photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Rehman Khan (@alirehmankhan)

He went on to express, “As an actor, my mission has always been to represent Pakistani art and storytelling with pride, passion, and authenticity. To see that work resonate with communities across the world including right here in the United States reminds me why I fell in love with this craft.”

“Thank you to everyone who continues to support my journey. This recognition is not just for me, but for every artist working hard to elevate our culture on the global stage,” Ali added.

Ali Rehman Khan is a prominent Pakistani actor known for his work in various dramas and films.