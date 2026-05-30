Ali Sethi makes surprise cameo in ‘Deli Boys’ Season 2

Pakistani singer Ali Sethi has made a surprise cameo in the second season of the Hulu comedy series Deli Boys.

The Pasoori singer took to his Instagram account to share a clip from the show after the new season dropped on Thursday. He posted an Eid greeting alongside a playful challenge for viewers to spot what he called the “fake qawwal” in episode five.

In the scene, Sethi performs a rendition of the classic qawwali Chaap Tilak, while actor Poorna Jagannathan appears dancing alongside him, adding to the sequence’s energetic and celebratory tone.

The moment has been widely praised online, with fans highlighting the unexpected musical interlude as one of the standout surprises of the new season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Sethi (@alisethiofficial)

The series, Deli Boys, stars Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, and Jagannathan. The show follows two Pakistani-American brothers who are forced to take over their family’s criminal empire after losing everything.

Season 2 expands its cast with several new additions, including Fred Armisen in a major role, along with recurring appearances from Andrew Rannells and Kumail Nanjiani. Robin Thede and Lilly Singh also join as guest stars.

Created by Abdullah Saeed, the series has been praised for its representation of Pakistani-American culture and its blend of dark comedy and character-driven storytelling. The first season, which also featured a cameo by fashion designer HSY, is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.