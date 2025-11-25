Ali Tareen part ways with Multan Sultans, opts out to renew ownership

Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen has decided not to renew the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise rights for the next decade.

The announcement came via Tareen’s social media account, where he shed light on the decision.

“Being part of this team has been one of the greatest honours of my life. I love the fans, I love this team, and I absolutely love being able to represent South Punjab. Something my late uncle Alamgir Tareen was especially proud of,” he said.

“Every season, I would tell our players and staff what it means to represent this region: a place full of people who work hard, fight for their rights, and push through challenges every single day,” he continued.

“I would rather lose this team while standing on my feet than run it from my knees. So, this is goodbye,” Tareen concluded.

For the unversed, this comes after all five other outfits of PSL officially confirmed that they had extended their ownership rights for the next 10 years.

All five teams of the tournament—Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators following a successful evaluation under the updated market valuation determined by Ernst & Young, one of the world’s most credible and respected audit and advisory firms, as per PCB.

Ali Tareen’s departure stems from a rift between PCB and Multan Sultans. The board had accused Tareen of breaching several clauses of the 10-year contract and demanded a public apology and retraction of his statements.

A month earlier, Ali Tareen responded with a sarcastic apology video, criticising the board’s management and communication approach.

Notably, he also wrote a letter to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, acknowledging the tensions and proposing structural reforms.