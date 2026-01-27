Ali Zafar–Meesha Shafi case takes new turn as court issues fresh order

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed singer Meesha Shafi’s petition challenging a sessions court order that barred her from making statements on social media against fellow artist Ali Zafar in an ongoing defamation case, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the court ruled that allowing public commentary on social media before the conclusion of the trial could cause irreparable harm to Ali Zafar’s reputation. It observed that a social media trial ahead of a legal verdict risks damaging an individual’s credibility beyond repair.

The LHC further noted that monetary compensation cannot serve as a substitute for reputational damage once a person’s standing is harmed in the public domain. Upholding the lower court’s ruling, the court maintained that the restriction imposed by the sessions court would remain in force.

Meesha Shafi had approached the Lahore High Court after the sessions court restrained her from making public statements related to the defamation proceedings. The court, however, found no legal grounds to interfere with the earlier order.

The defamation case between Ali Zafar and Meesha Shafi has been pending in courts for several years and continues to draw public attention due to the high-profile nature of the parties involved.

Ali Zafar–Meesha Shafi Case: Background and Legal History

The legal dispute between Ali Zafar and Meesha Shafi dates back to 2018, when Meesha Shafi publicly accused Ali Zafar of harassment through social media posts. The allegations immediately drew widespread attention and became one of Pakistan’s most high-profile cases linked to the global #MeToo movement.

Ali Zafar strongly denied the allegations and responded by filing a defamation suit in Lahore, arguing that the claims had caused serious and lasting damage to his personal reputation, professional standing, and career. He sought both damages and legal redress, maintaining that the allegations were false and malicious.

Over the years, the case has moved through multiple legal stages, including proceedings in sessions courts, appeals, and constitutional petitions before higher courts. The matter has largely revolved around procedural issues, jurisdiction, admissibility of evidence, and conduct of the parties during trial, rather than a final determination on the merits of the allegations.

The case remains sub judice, with no final ruling yet on the defamation claim itself. It continues to be closely watched due to its legal, social, and cultural implications in Pakistan.