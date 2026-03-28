Ali Zafar-Meesha Shafi case: Saba Hameed breaks silence outside court

Saba Hameed has spoken publicly about the long-running legal battle between her daughter, singer Meesha Shafi, and fellow musician Ali Zafar, as the case nears a possible conclusion.

The controversy dates back to April 2018, when Meesha Shafi accused Ali Zafar of harassment. The allegations were firmly denied by Ali Zafar, who maintained his innocence and claimed the accusations were an attempt to damage his reputation. The dispute led to multiple legal proceedings, including a defamation suit filed by Ali Zafar, and has remained under trial for several years.

In recent hearings, Saba Hameed has been appearing in court on behalf of her daughter, who is currently residing in Canada. Speaking briefly to reporters outside the courtroom, Hameed refrained from discussing specific legal details but expressed determination regarding the case’s outcome.

“Listen, I cannot say much about the case here because the decision will be announced soon. But we have been fighting this for eight years, and we are not accepting defeat in this matter. Also, how can one speak with someone who has no respect for women?” said the Noor Jahan actress.

Before the controversy, Ali Zafar and Meesha Shafi were known to share a cordial relationship. The two had been friends since their college days and were often seen together at social events. They also collaborated professionally, most notably on the song Chal Dil Mere.

During her interaction with the media, Ali Zafar was seen leaving the court premises alongside his wife, Ayesha Fazli, without addressing reporters.