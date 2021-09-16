Zaidi seeks unconditional apology from district election commissioner

KARACHI: Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has demanded an unconditional apology from Election Commissioner East Amin Bashir, reported ARY News on Thursday.

Sharing the notice he sent to the Election Commissioner Karachi East Zone, Amir Bashir, Ali Zaidi has asked for an unconditional apology over the matter of his expulsion from the NA-244 Karachi East-III constituency on the day of Cantonment boards elections.

Election Comm KHI-East to tender an unconditional apology for the absurd notice he wrote on Sept 12, 21 accusing me & ordering Law Enforcement to EXPEL me from my constituency when I wasn’t even present there.

If he doesn’t, I will be left with no choice but to take legal action pic.twitter.com/dT2WxFgx8g — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) September 16, 2021

The minister said that he went to the constituency only to cast his vote. The minister said he will be left with no choice to take legal action if Bashir Amin fail to tender an unconditional apology.

Earlier, Ali Zaidi had also challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that he will resign if it proves he visited any polling station other than where he had cast his vote.

“Challenge the ECP to show me one polling station that I visited today, except the one where I cast my vote and I will resign as Federal Minister and even as MNA,” Zaidi wrote on Twitter.