Ali Zaidi other PTI leaders booked over protest at Numaish Chowrangi

KARACHI: Police on Thursday booked PTI Sindh president Ali Zaidi, Bilal Ghaffar, Khurram Sher Zaman and other party leaders over terrorism charges for a protest at Karachi’s Numaish Chowrangi, ARY News reported.

Former federal minister Ali Zaidi, Khurram Sher Zaman, Bilal Ghaffar, Arslan Taj, Muhammad Ali, Jamal Siddiqui, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Mohsin Ali and Ashraf Ali have been nominated in a case registered under terrorism and attempt to murder charges at Soldier Bazar police station.

The case has been registered on the complaint of SHO Soldier Bazar PS, Waqar Azeem. The FIR said that almost 700 PTI workers gathered at Numaish Chowrangi and blocked the road after provoking the masses.

The aforesaid leaders provoked the masses for blocking the road, vandalizing government properties and anti-state slogans.

The SHO further said that the protestors also set a police van on fire and damaged several other vehicles.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ended its sit-in at Karachi’s Numaish Chowrangi following the ultimatum from former prime minister Imran Khan to the government.

Imran Khan gave a six-day ultimatum to the federal government to dissolve assemblies and announce fresh elections.

PTI was observing a sit-in at M.A Jinnah Road from yesterday’s evening against the torture over PTI workers by the government enroute to Islamabad from Peshawar.

