Ali Zaidi says PTI founder asked him to leave party

Former Federal Minister Ali Zaidi on Monday opened up about his last message to the PTI founder before leaving the party, ARY News reported.

Talking in the ARY News program “Off the Record,” former Federal Minister Ali Zaidi revealed that the PTI founder was aware of his decision to leave the party.

“I am not the founding member of PTI but have been active since the beginning,” Zaidi said.

He expressed that the situation and the message he received cannot be disclosed stating that he did not hold a press conference against the PTI founder.

Ali Zaidi stated that the PTI founder also knew about the meeting he held with Qamar Javed Bajwa on April 8 along with Pervaiz Khatak.

“None of my meetings took place without informing the founder of PTI if I wanted to convey a message or meet someone, he was aware of it,” Zaidi revealed.

He stated that no one can able to bear the message that was given him, adding that three FIRs of terrorism are still registered against him and his name is also included in the Exit Control List (ECL).

“I went to Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) ‘just to see’ how things are, but didn’t join,” Zaidi said.

Responding to a question, he clarified that if he had joined IPP, he would have contested in the general elections and assumed a position. However, he affirmed that he is not associated with IPP and has been expelled from PTI with his membership terminated.

Highlighting the harsh conditions in Jacobabad jail, Ali Zaidi recalled his experience mentioning the absence of a roof, with temperatures reaching 50 degrees Celsius, with only a pillow and mat.

Additionally, he noted that there was initially no bathroom available.

Expressing his observation, the former federal minister stated that the PTI founder seems to be on the track to becoming Prime Minister again, while, doesn’t personally see himself returning to a ministerial position.

Answering a question regarding returning to politics, he reflected on whether he would rejoin PTI or establish his own political party, emphasizing that, in his perspective, there is no politician or leader other than the PTI founder.