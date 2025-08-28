Alia Bhatt blasts media publications over privacy invasion

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt lashed out at media publications for invading the privacy of her family by publishing the pictures and videos of their new under-construction home on the internet.

Furious Alia Bhatt turned to her Instagram handle earlier this week, with an angry statement, calling out fans and paparazzi for recording the visuals of their under-construction six-storey bungalow in Pali Hill and pushing it on the internet, in what she called a clear ‘invasion of privacy’.

“I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited — sometimes the view from your window is another person’s home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online,” Bhatt pointed out, after a report, accompanied by a video, suggested that she and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, have moved into their INR250 crore residence with their 2-year-old daughter, Raha.

“A video of our home — still under construction — has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent. This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue,” the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor noted. “Filming or photographing someone’s personal space without permission is not ‘content’ — it’s a violation.”

“It should never be normalized,” she urged, and asked, “Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

“None of us would. So here’s a humble but firm request — if you come across such content online, please don’t forward it or share it further. And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos: I urge you to take them down immediately. Thank you,” Bhatt added.

