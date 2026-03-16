Alia Bhatt celebrates her 33th birthday in unique style

Indian actor and producer Alia Bhatt has chosen a rather personal way to mark her birthday this year.

The 33-year-old diva quietly used the moment to introduce a new children-focused arm of her production banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, and it carries a touch of family memory.

The new label is called Eternal Kids. The idea, she stated, went simple: bring back the kind of magical childhood stories many people grew up with.

The announcement came through a post on Instagram. The Highway star said the banner already has three projects lined up, though their names remain under wraps for now.

In the post, she wrote: “Our production company, Eternal Sunshine, has just welcomed a new addition. Meet Eternal Kids. We already have three thrilling projects in the works.

There are C, G, and M (We will disclose their names shortly). These are based on tales and characters created by my grandfather. Shaheen and I were raised on these stories, and we are excited to share them with you. We miss you, Grandpa.”

The stories are inspired by characters created by her late grandfather, Narendranath Razdan, who died in June 2023. The Raazi actor and her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, grew up hearing these tales.

Alongside this, the sisters are also working on a Prime Video film titled Don’t Be Shy, directed by Sreeti Mukerji. The film follows a 20-year-old woman whose carefully planned life suddenly spirals into chaos.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Alpha, part of the expanding spy universe from Yash Raj Films. The film, also starring Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, is expected to reach cinemas on 10 July.