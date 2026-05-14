Alia Bhatt channels Disney fairytale at Cannes 2026

Alia Bhatt appeared at the second Cannes Film Festival this week. She represented L’Oréal Paris as a global ambassador.

During the event, Bhatt embraced a Disney princess-inspired theme for this year’s festival, wearing a gown reminiscent of a fairytale garden, featuring shades of green, light blue, and purple underneath.

The pastel dress also featured a corset-style bodice and a wide skirt decorated with landscape-inspired designs. For makeup, the actor opted for a natural look paired with minimal jewellery and a loose bun.

The actor shared photos of the look on her Instagram outside Hôtel Martinez, captioning the post with sun, wave, and film emojis. Fans praised her outfit, comparing it to something straight out of Disney with references to waterlilies, fairies, and Cinderella.

The actor also stunned in a pink gown paired with a dupatta on her second day, where she trended online for meeting and taking pictures with F1-racer Carlos Sainz Jr.

L’Oréal Paris also featured several other stars at this year’s festival, including Heidi Klum, Jane Fonda, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu.