Alia Bhatt’s ‘Darlings’ hits a massive deal with Netflix!

Alia Bhatt’s debut movie as a producer struck a massive deal with the streaming giant for a direct OTT release on the platform.
Bollywood’s beloved Alia Bhatt turned producer for ‘Darlings’, which is slated to release in summer this year. Bhatt’s first production features the 29-year-old celeb herself in the lead, along with her ‘Gully Boy’ co-actor Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles.
The comedy-drama which is being co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions has been reportedly sold to streaming giant Netflix for whopping INR80 crores, for a direct OTT release on the platform.
As per the reports in an Indian news portal, a source close to the outlet revealed, “It’s a dark comedy and the makers felt that the film will be able to reach its target audience through the OTT medium.”
Furthermore, it has been stated that multiple streamers were struggling to get a deal on this one, and ‘it’s finally Netflix, who has bagged the exclusive streaming rights’.
“The film has been sold for a sum of Rs 80 crore, thereby making it one of the biggest deals for a female-led film”, revealed the source.
‘Darlings’ schedule was wrapped up in September last year, and the film is currently in the post-production stage.
On the acting front, Alia Bhatt has some interesting projects like ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’, ‘Brahmāstra’, and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, in her kitty.