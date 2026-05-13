Alia Bhatt draws attention after Cannes 2026 appearance

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt recently made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 opening ceremony, where she faced embarrassment as the viral red carpet video has generated new social media mixed discussion.

Reports indicate that Alia Bhatt wore a custom light pink gown by designer Tamara Ralph, styled by Rhea Kapoor, who also selected her exquisite jewelry for the prestigious event.

The video became a trending topic after several users pointed out that photographers appeared to be more focused on other global artists nearby than on Alia Bhatt herself. In the viral clip, Alia Bhatt is seen waving to fans, posing, and smiling, while photographers in the background can be spotted capturing images of other guests.

Netizens have expressed varying opinions on the footage. One user noted, “It broke my heart to see this,” while another commented, “No one is taking photos.” Conversely, Alia’s fans have rallied behind her, praising her grace and the confidence she maintained throughout the appearance.

Earlier this year, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made a public appearance in Mumbai for a family event, but their outing briefly turned tense after an interaction with paparazzi.

The couple stepped out on Tuesday evening to attend a special screening of Daadi Ki Shaadi, a film featuring Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Dressed in coordinated yet understated styles, Ranbir wore a muted teal polo shirt with beige trousers, while Alia opted for an all-black ensemble paired with minimal accessories.

However, videos circulating on social media show the situation becoming uncomfortable as photographers crowded around the couple’s car while trying to capture pictures. The close proximity appeared to unsettle Ranbir, who momentarily lost his cool and asked the paparazzi to step back and give them space.