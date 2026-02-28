Alia Bhatt explains viral BAFTA moment after social media criticism

Alia Bhatt has addressed the online criticism that followed her appearance at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, where a brief red carpet exchange unexpectedly sparked widespread debate on social media.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, who presented the award for Best Film Not in the English Language, drew attention not only for representing Indian cinema on the global stage but also for her reaction during a post-event interview.

In a now-viral clip, Bhatt was asked to name a film with a memorable plot twist. After a brief pause, she cited Gone Girl, prompting speculation online about whether she had fully recalled the film.

Some viewers interpreted her hesitation as uncertainty, while others suggested she appeared nervous or overly self-conscious. The moment quickly circulated across social platforms, with users dissecting her expression, tone and body language.

Speaking later with fashion commentator Diet Sabya, Bhatt questioned why the brief exchange attracted such intense scrutiny. “Why is it being talked about so much? Is it because of my expression?” she said.

She explained that she was mentally revisiting the film’s famous monologue while responding to the interviewer’s prompts. Bhatt noted she had not rewatched the film in years and was trying to recall specific scenes in real time.

“I was going back in my head… that monologue, correct, correct,” she said, adding that the interviewer’s reference to a scene helped jog her memory.

Reflecting on the reaction, Bhatt joked about her personality, “I am a cool girl. I am a sweet girl. But I could be… total… I mean I can be like… I am more sweet than I am cool. Actually, I don’t think I am cool. I am uncool girl, my sister would say that. (sic)”

Alia Bhatt continues to balance international appearances with a busy film slate. She is set to star in Alpha, a female-led espionage thriller in the YRF Spy Universe. She has also teamed up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War, a romantic drama co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.