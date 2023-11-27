After Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt falls victim to deepfake video

After Rashmika Mandanna, Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt is the latest celebrity to fall victim to the menace of deepfake with her morphed video going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by Indian news agencies, after fellow celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Kajol and Rashmika Mandanna, a deepfake video of Alia Bhatt has emerged on social media platforms.

In the clip going viral on social media, the face of the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor is morphed on the video of another woman, who is seen making some gestures on camera.

Bhatt is yet to respond to the controversy.

It is pertinent to mention here that a similar video of the prominent actor Kajol also surfaced on social media a few days ago. The clip, to be perceived as the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actor changing clothes on camera, was actually an edited clip of social media influencer Rosie Breen, who shared it on TikTok as a part of the ‘Get Ready With Me’ trend on the platform.

Previously, similar videos and pictures of Kaif and Mandana were also circulated on the internet.

Reacting to the matter, the ‘Pushpa’ star had written on the micro-blogging site X, “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.”

Indian ministry takes regulatory action after Rashmika Mandanna’s viral deepfake video