Alia Bhatt joins forces with Isha Ambani; What is it about?

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt and entrepreneur Isha Ambani have joined hands for an exciting ‘ed-venture’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

After proving her mettle with diverse filmography in Bollywood, A-list actor Alia Bhatt ventured into the world of entrepreneurship in 2020, launching an eco-conscious kids’ clothing line ‘Ed-a-Mamma’, offering naturally sourced and sustainable apparel options for kids aged 2-14.

Taking another big step with her entrepreneurship journey, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor has now collaborated with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. of Isha Ambani, for a strategic partnership.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Sharing a picture with Isha, the only daughter of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, on social media, Wednesday, Bhatt announced, “Delighted to share that Ed-a-Mamma and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd have entered into a joint venture.”

“Ed-a-Mamma is a bootstrapped venture with a big heart. Reliance Retail is India’s largest retailer. What we have in common is our dream to continue the work of building a homegrown, vocal-for-local brand of children’s products that are safe, parent-friendly and planet-friendly,” she described.

She further shared in her post that the strategic collaboration is more personal for her and Isha, the two first-time moms who have come together to make something most special.

Reacting to the announcement, thousands of her fans and industry fellows congratulated the celebrity on the collaboration.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’ and her Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’.

Shloka Mehta Ambani’s 492 crore diamond necklace: All about the expensive piece