Alia Bhatt makes grand BAFTAs debut as presenter in London

Alia Bhatt has marked a significant international milestone as she attended the 79th BAFTA Awards in London for the first time.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor walked the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, where she represented India as a presenter at one of the world’s most prestigious film ceremonies.

For her debut appearance, Alia chose a custom silver Gucci gown that shimmered under the lights. She paired the look with a soft white stole, with the overall styling inspired by the timeless glamour of Marilyn Monroe. Her elegant ensemble quickly drew attention on the red carpet and across social media.

Taking the stage to present the award for Best Film Not in the English Language, Alia opened her speech with a warm greetings in Hindi, delighting audiences both in the hall and online. She then translated her greeting into English, explaining that the next award honoured films beyond the English language.

“Don’t reach for the subtitles just yet,” she joked. “I was only saying in Hindi that the next award is for a film not in the English language. Because while film speaks in countless voices, what we always celebrate is the language of cinema — and that one we all speak fluently.”

The nominees in the category included It Was Just an Accident, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sirāt, and The Voice of Hind Rajab, with Sentimental Value taking home the honour.

Alia Bhatt’s BAFTAs appearance adds to her growing list of global milestones, including previous outings at the Cannes Film Festival and the Met Gala.