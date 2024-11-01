Alia Bhatt speaks up on how motherhood influenced Bollywood career

Alia Bhatt has spoken candidly about why she deliberately chose not to sign multiple films after embracing motherhood. In a recent interview with ETimes, the actress shared that her perspective on life and work shifted significantly following the birth of her daughter, Raha, in 2022.

While her love for cinema remains unchanged, the pace at which she works has evolved. Alia Bhatt revealed that instead of juggling several films simultaneously—as was her habit earlier in her career—she now prefers to focus on one project at a time.

“Of course, the volume and speed at which I work now are different because I have a child,” she noted, adding that she is at peace with this new equilibrium.

Despite this slower pace, she hasn’t shied away from physically demanding roles. Speaking about her character in the YRF Spy Universe film, Alpha, Alia explained that performing action sequences post-pregnancy gave her a greater appreciation for her body and helped her reclaim her physical strength.

Beyond her professional life, Alia frequently shares glimpses of her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and their life with Raha, whom she describes as lively yet endearingly bashful. Looking ahead, Alia is set to star in Alpha alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol, followed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.