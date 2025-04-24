“Alia Bhatt is not even half as talented nor has looks like Pooja Bhatt”

web analytics
Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt believes that the former is not even ‘half as talented’ as his real sister Pooja Bhatt, and is ‘paani kam chai’ in front of her.

During his latest podcast interview, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s only son Rahul opined that his elder sister Pooja is the ‘true inheritor’ of his father’s legacy rather than their youngest half-sister Alia.

Speaking about his bond with the ‘Jigra’ star, the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum said, “She is a mother now. She is very successful. She is a good mother, and she is taking care of my other stepsister, Shaheen Bhatt, very well, which I respect more.”

“But in my opinion, she is not even half of what my real sister Pooja is – not in talent, not in looks, not in terms of being sexy,” the celebrity fitness instructor continued. “In front of my sister, she is ‘paani kam chai (not as good)’.”

“This is my personal opinion. If you ask, amongst all our siblings, who is the most talented, the most moralistic, it is Pooja. Pooja is the true inheritor to take the legacy of my father ahead. I saw her in her stardom. She was the biggest sex symbol of the country at that time,” he explained.

Notably, Mahesh Bhatt, who first married Lorraine Bright (Kiran Bhatt) in 1970, shares two children with her, Pooja and Rahul. He later tied the knot with Soni Razdan in 1986 and has two daughters with her – Shaheen and Alia.

