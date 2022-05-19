Alia Bhatt jets off to shoot her Hollywood debut

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt flies out to UK to shoot for her debut Hollywood movie ‘Heart of Stone’ alongside Gal Gadot.

Sharing a picture on her official Instagram handle, Thursday, Alia Bhatt informed her 65 million followers about the new beginnings. “And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film,” she wrote on the photo and video sharing application with a car selfie.

Bollywood’s new bride also noted that she is feeling ‘like a newcomer all over again’ and is super nervous. The entertainment fraternity showed up in the comments section to cheer the actor. “Life is now making possible what was absolutely inevitable! The WORLD is your playground! And you will dazzle even more! So proud!” wrote her half-sister and former actor Pooja Bhatt.

“Am sure they have done their homework and they are more nervous,” read the comment by Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, while thousands of her fans and friends simply sent ‘good wishes’ for the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor.

For those uninitiated, Alia Bhatt is set to make her debut in Hollywood with Netflix’s ‘Heart of Stone’ alongside the ‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, which was announced by her earlier this year.

Alia had shared a screengrab on her feed with the headline, “Marking her english-language debut in a major studio film, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has joined Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Netflix’s international spy thriller ‘Heart Of Stone’ from Netflix and Skydance.”

According to a foreign news portal, the project – being directed by Tom Harper – has been written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, however, more details on the plotline have been kept under wraps for now.

