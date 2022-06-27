It’s official: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor expecting their first child

Bollywood’s latest power couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child.

Bollywood A-lister took to her official Instagram handle, Monday, to announce her first pregnancy with a super sweet post. The young mommy-to-be shared a hospital click to break the big news to her fans and friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

“Our baby ….. coming soon,” the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ announced in the caption of the two-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing application, which had an adorable lion family portrait in the following picture.

Soon after the announcement was made by the actor, heartfelt wishes began to pour in for the soon-parents-to-be. Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima took to her Instagram story to congratulate the couple. “My babies are having a baby,” she noted along with the portrait of the newlyweds. “I love you both so much.” Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan commented on the post: “Congratulations Mama and Papa lion.” “Congratulations honey! Yaaay! Can’t wait,” read the comment by global star Priyanka Chopra, while, Bhatt’s mentor and father figure, filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, “Heart is bursting.” Although the family and friends extended their love for the couple, not all fans are convinced by the post and questioned, “Is this for a movie or something.” Another one also remarked, “It’s a strategy to promote Brahmastra.”

It is pertinent to mention that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 after dating for five years. The real-life couple will be seen together in ‘Brahmastra Part one: Shiva’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Apart from the duo, the title features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, Divyendu Sharma, Nagarjuna, and Saurav Gurjar, with Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role. The mythological epic is slated to release on September 9.

Comments