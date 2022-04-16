Alia-Ranbir wedding: Mehendi pictures of couple are truly ‘out of dream’

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt has shared the very first pictures from her Mehendi ceremony with now-husband Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram.

After getting married to the ‘love of her life’ Ranbir Kapoor earlier this week, the new bride Alia Bhatt shared several exclusive glimpses from her fun-filled yet intimate Mehendi ceremony that happened a day earlier the wedding ceremony, surrounded by close friends and family.

“The Mehendi was like something out of a dream,” wrote the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor as she posted a number of dreamy portraits and candid joyful clicks on the feed.

“It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life,” read the elaborate caption on the photo and video sharing application.

One of the pictures in the eight picture gallery sees groom Ranbir making his late father Rishi Kapoor a part of celebrations as he carried a framed picture of him while dancing, while another picture sees the Dulha shaking a leg with Kapoor ladies Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Reports in Indian media suggest that the song Ladkewale were grooving on was Salman Khan’s hit number ‘Tenu Leke Main Javanga’.

A couple of pictures see the overjoyed Alia – clad in bright pink lehnga – gleaming with happiness as she enjoyed the moments with her Bride squad.

Soon after Bollywood’s latest bride gave a sneak peek into the close-knit affair, various other family members shared glimpses from the event on their respective Instagram handles as well.

It is pertinent to mention that star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on Thursday surrounded by their families and close friends.

