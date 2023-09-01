‘Poori duniya ko chahiye sirf…’: Alia Bhatt reacts to her mention in ‘Jawan’ trailer

Bollywood diva breaks silence on her cheeky reference in the recently-dropped ‘Jawan’ trailer of Shahrukh Khan.

For the unversed, in the official trailer, unveiled on Thursday, Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ demanded Alia Bhatt after he hijacked a metro. When in-charge police officer Nayanthara asked him, “Tumhe chahiye kya? (What do you want?),” Khan cheekily replied, “Chahiye toh Alia Bhatt (I want Alia Bhatt).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Taking to her Instagram stories later in the evening, Bhatt responded to her ‘Dear Zindagi’ co-star’s compliment with the same and wrote, “Aur poori duniya ko chahiye sirf SRK (and the whole world wants SRK)!!!!! @IAMSRK What a fabulous fabulous trailer.. 7th September is tooooo far away…” It is pertinent to mention that the Hindi version trailer has bagged over 23 million views in less than 24 hours and is currently trending on the video platform YouTube.

The debut collab of the megastar, with South filmmaking genius Atlee Kumar and superstars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, ‘Jawan’ also features cameo appearances from Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay.

Bankrolled by Khan and his wife Gauri’s production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, the action-thriller will be released theatrically on September 7, in three languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

