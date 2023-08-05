Alia Bhatt says ‘felt weird acting in English’ for Heart of Stone

MUMBAI: Indian actress Alia Bhatt, who is set to make her Hollywood debut with the Netflix film Heart of Stone, said that she felt weird acting in English even though she ‘speaks English most of the time’.

Alia Bhatt, who is currently enjoying the success of her recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is now all set to make her debut in Hollywood with the Netflix film Heart of Stone.

Starring alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, Alia will be essaying the role of a villain in the spy film.

In a recent interview, she talked about the biggest challenge that she faced while working on her first Hollywood film.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor said that while the filmmaking process is pretty much the same all over the world, it took her a minute to get used to speaking her lines in English.

“I have to say on day one, because I’m so used to speaking in Hindi, suddenly on day one speaking in English was weird. Even though I speak in English most of the time, but acting in English suddenly felt a bit strange,” she said.

Alia added, “But apart from that, day one… kind of awkwardness, I really felt that it was the same. The process of a film set world over is exactly the same.”

It is worth noting that Alia Bhatt completed her shoot for Heart of Stone while she was pregnant with her baby Raha Kapoor. In the film, she portrays the character of Keya Dhawan, the antagonist.

Earlier, at Netflix’s Tudum event in Brazil, Alia was asked about her limited screen time in the trailer of the film, and she told, “Woh toh hoga hi (That will happen),” she said, and added that she’s not too worried about it “because I feel at the end of the day you have to get a sense of what the story is about and how the story leads you to the final film. That’s all that matters.”

The movie will release on Netflix in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu starting August 11.

See the trailer hear: