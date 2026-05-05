Alia Bhatt is set to make her return to the Cannes Film Festival in 2026, following her widely noted debut last year. Her appearance comes as part of a larger, diverse Bollywood presence at one of the world’s most prestigious celebrations of cinema.

Bhatt will be joined by longtime Cannes fixture Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who returns once again as a global ambassador for L’Oréal, continuing a red carpet presence that spans more than two decades.

Several other Bollywood figures are also expected to attend, including Tara Sutaria, who is set to make her Cannes red carpet debut ahead of her upcoming film Toxic. Filmmaker Karan Johar, along with Mouni Roy and Pooja Batra, are also among the prominent names likely to attend.

Beyond Bollywood, this year’s Cannes lineup highlights the growing global reach of regional Indian cinema, including Punjabi cinema as well as Gujarati cinema.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Chidambaram, known for Manjummel Boys, will showcase Malayalam cinema at the Cannes market with his upcoming film Balan: The Boy.

Held annually on the French Riviera, the Cannes Film Festival draws leading filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals from around the world. The 2026 edition is scheduled to take place from May 12 to May 23.