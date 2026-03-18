Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of her birthday trip with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha

Alia Bhatt marked her 33rd birthday with love, laughter and a touch of Disney magic!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday evening, the Student of The Year star shared glimpses from a special family getaway with husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha.

She posted a series of photos capturing moments from the intimate celebration. In one of the most talked-about pictures, Ranbir is seen planting a gentle kiss on Alia’s cheek as she smiles, setting the tone for a heartfelt birthday post that quickly won over fans.

Another set of images showed the trio enjoying time at Hong Kong Disneyland, dressed casually as they explored the park together. Ranbir was seen carrying little Raha in his arms, offering a rare glimpse into their family time away from the spotlight.

The post also featured emotional highlights from home. Alia shared a handwritten note from her parents, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, who wished her happiness and called her their “precious jewel.” Alongside it was a bouquet of flowers, adding to the celebratory mood.

Perhaps the sweetest moment came from a tiny note signed by Raha. The handwritten message read, “Happy Birthday mamma,” and was signed off with love from “Raha, papa,” melting hearts across social media.

Alia also posted pictures with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, along with a few candid selfies and a quiet shot of her shadow inside the themed park.

Captioning the post, Alia wrote, “This is 33… full of glee. So grateful,” perfectly summing up the mood of the celebration.