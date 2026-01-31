Alia Bhatt shares her struggles with social media after welcoming Raha

Alia Bhatt has revealed that becoming a mother has made her reconsider her relationship with social media.

Speaking with Esquire India, Bhatt shared that there are days when she feels like deleting her accounts entirely to focus solely on her craft.

“There are days when I wake up and think, okay, I just want to delete my social media and be an actor who acts. I don’t want to keep up with this conversation again and again,” she said.

However, she admitted that stepping away would also cut her off from fans who have supported her throughout her career.

“I know that would really cut off contact with so many people who’ve supported me from the beginning, and I don’t want to do that,” Alia added.

Motherhood, Bhatt explained, has been a “massive change” affecting both her mindset and her body.

“When it comes to really putting out your personal life…now my personal life is so personal that I find it a little bit difficult. My photo album is full of Raha. I actually have to work hard to take pictures of myself,” she added.

Alia Bhatt welcomed her first child, daughter Raha Kapoor, in November 2022 with husband Ranbir Kapoor. The couple married in April 2022 and made their first public appearance with Raha on Christmas 2023.