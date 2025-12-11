Alia Bhatt shares sweet stories about daughter Raha at Red Sea Film Festival

Alia Bhatt is giving an intimate glimpse into her life as a mom!

On Wednesday, December 10, the Gully Boy actress lit up the Red Sea Film Festival where he attended a special retrospective celebrating her cinematic journey.

During the event, Alia Bhatt opened up about her three-year-old daughter, Raha, and her growing curiosity about the world around her.

She shared that the little one has started asking questions about her whereabouts and has even struck up her own cute little relationship with the paparazzi.

“The last time I was here, Raha was one and now she is three. Where are you, how far away, what are you bringing me when you come back,” she said during the conversation stage.

Ali went on to share, “Now, Raha has her own relationship with the paparazzi, and is old enough to ask me where I am going, and when I will be back.”

The Raazi star also shared a sweet moment with her daughter, revealing that Raha now requests her to sing her favourite lullabies.

“My priorities are my daughter and my family so I have to focus on what really matters,” she said while sharing how she picks her projects.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022 after years of dating and welcomed Raha in November of the same year.