Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s ‘Massacre’ teaser from Alpha goes viral, sparks lyric debate

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari gave fans a 90-second sneak peek of ‘Massacre’, the first song from their upcoming YRF Spy Universe film Alpha, during an Instagram Live session on June 28, 2026. The unreleased track quickly went viral, but also divided fans over its lyrics.

The Tease: ‘Massacre’ Debuts on Instagram Live

In a spontaneous car ride Live, Sharvari drove while Alia played the Shilpa Rao-sung ‘Massacre’ from Alpha. The clip vanished when the session ended, but fans rushed to share the groovy vibe and lyric snippets.

Alia hinted “something is coming soon” and pointed to Friday as a date to watch.

Fan Reaction: Catchy Tune vs. Mixed Lyrics

Many called the track “insanely catchy” and urged YRF to drop the full song ASAP. Others said it was already stuck in their heads after just 1.5 minutes.

However, a large section criticized the Hindi-English mix. One viral comment quoted: “Maahi ve, stay away… Hai baahein tabahi, no aana na paas”, calling it “the worst opening to a Bollywood song”. Others compared it to Brahmastra’s ‘Kesariya’ controversy.

About Alpha: YRF’s First Female-Led Spy Film

Alpha is the 7th film in the YRF Spy Universe and its first female-led entry. Alia plays Sita, a trained assassin, with Sharvari as her partner on a dangerous mission. Bobby Deol is the villain, Anil Kapoor has a key role, and Hrithik Roshan makes a cameo.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film releases in theatres on July 3, 2026.