Alia Bhatt showers love as Ranbir Kapoor Lands on TIME 100 list

Ranbir Kapoor is enjoying a moment of global recognition after being named in the prestigious TIME 100 list of the world’s most influential people and his biggest cheerleader is right by his side.

His beloved wife Alia Bhatt took to social media to celebrate her husband’s achievement with a heartfelt and playful reaction. Sharing his feature from the list on her Instagram Stories, Alia kept it simple yet affectionate, writing, “Looking good baby,” along with an emoji, instantly winning over fans.

The annual TIME 100 list, unveiled this week by TIME, highlights global figures who are shaping culture and making a significant impact across industries. This year, Ranbir stands out as the only actor from India to be included, marking a major milestone in his career.

His profile in the magazine was penned by fellow actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who wrote, “There are actors who chase legacy and there are actors who become one through their craft. Ranbir Kapoor is the latter.” In his tribute, Ayushmann noted that while many actors chase legacy, Ranbir has become one through his performances, moving beyond the noise of box office numbers.

The list includes global leaders such as US President Donald Trump, Pope Leo XIV, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and commander of the 2026 Artemis II Reid Wiseman.