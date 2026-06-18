Alia Bhatt spills on daughter Raha’s love for the stage

Alia Bhatt has shared a rare and heartwarming insight into her daughter Raha Kapoor’s love for the stage.

The Raazi actor recently attended the Amrit Ratna 2026 summit in New Delhi, where she spoke about her journey in the film industry as well as her childhood dream of becoming an actor.

Alia revealed that she would often perform in front of the mirror as a child, long before she stepped into films.

During the conversation, the topic turned to her daughter Raha, whom she shares with husband Ranbir Kapoor. When asked whether her daughter might be following in her artistic footsteps, Alia responded with a smile and described Raha as naturally expressive and energetic.

“She is also meant for the stage, if I can say so myself,” Alia said, adding that her daughter enjoys exploring many interests as she grows.

Alia Bhatt shared that Raha is not only drawn to creative activities but also shows interest in sports.

However, it is Raha’s love for music and dance that stood out most in Alia’s description. “She is very filmy and likes to listen to songs too. She wants to dance. She picks up steps very fast,” she said, highlighting how quickly her daughter learns movement and rhythm.

The Bollywood star emphasized that Raha is still very young and continues to explore different interests. “So my little girl is still growing and observing and putting her hand into different things, whether it’s art, dance or sports. But she’s a leader and a thinker in her own way,” she added.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor, who married in April 2022, welcomed Raha later that year. The couple has largely kept their daughter away from the public eye, occasionally sharing glimpses of family life with fans.