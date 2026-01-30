Alia Bhatt teams up with sister Shaheen for Prime Video film Don’t Be Shy

Alia Bhatt is continuing to expand her creative footprint in Bollywood, this time teaming up with her sister Shaheen Bhatt for a new Prime Video original film titled Don’t Be Shy.

The actor-turned-producer announced the project on Friday through an Instagram video shared by Prime Video. The clip offered a behind-the-scenes look at Alia and Shaheen’s process of selecting a script and deciding to co-produce the film under their banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions.

In the video, the sisters are seen discussing how they gravitated toward Don’t Be Shy after growing weary of action-heavy scripts.

The duo described it as a story that blends romance, heartbreak, and music. “It has everything — romance, heartbreak and songs. It’s a story you grow up with,” they shared.

The announcement quickly sparked excitement online. Alia and Shaheen’s mother, actor Soni Razdan, praised the project in the comments, while fans flooded the post with messages expressing excitement.

The film is written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji while the cast is yet to be revealed.

Don’t Be Shy follows the story of Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old girl who believes she has everything figured out until her perfectly planned life takes an unpredictable turn and begins to spiral out of her control.