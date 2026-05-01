Alia Bhatt to feature in ‘small but impactful’ role in upcoming film

The sequel to Tumbbad, which stood out as one of Bollywood’s most underrated horror drama films, is expected to create high expectations.

Alia Bhatt has reportedly joined Tumbbad 2, which Sohum Shah leads as both actor and producer. According to reports, the Alpha actress will take on a special role in the project. The project is currently being shot in Mumbai, and her portions are likely to begin from May 3.

According to Mid Day reports, noted that Alia Bhatt has reportedly been brought on board for a small and impactful role, but it is not yet confirmed what role she will play in the movie.

The creators of the show have kept the details hidden. Sohum Shah aims to elevate both the scale and impact of the film. The addition of Alia is seen as a major step in that direction.

The film officially began production in April through a traditional mahurat ceremony. Sohum Shah shared glimpses from the puja on social media. Jayantilal Gada and Dhaval Gada attended the ceremony.

Industry’s prominent figures Boney Kapoor and Tutu Sharma were also present. The actor shared the images with his caption, “With blessings and gratitude, the journey of Tumbbad 2 begins as we come together to take the story forward.”

The film already features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a significant role. His involvement was confirmed earlier this year. The project introduced Nawazuddin Siddiqui to its team through an Instagram announcement, which they made in March.

Their announcement read, “We are pleased to announce that one of the finest actors of our time, @nawazuddinsiddiqui, has joined #Tumbbad2. Welcome, Nawaz bhai!”