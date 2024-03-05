Alia Bhatt twins with daughter Raha at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash: See pics

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt and her year-old daughter Raha Kapoor twinned in their matching fits to attend the jungle-themed pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani, son of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, and his fiance Radhika Merchant.

Alia Bhatt continued to feast her millions of followers with some sneak peeks of Ambani’s big fat wedding of Anant and Radhika, and star kid Raha Kapoor has finally debuted on her mom’s Gram, with the latest dump from the three-day festivities.

Sharing the six-picture gallery, featuring her daughter, her husband Ranbir Kapoor and his cousin, Kareena Kapoor, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ star captioned, “wholesome,” with a hands-heart emoji.

The pictures garnered more than 5 million hearts from social users, who cannot stop gushing over Bhatt’s adorable daughter and her smile.

Pertinent to note here that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April 2022, after more than five years of dating and the duo welcomed their first child, baby girl Raha Kapoor on November 6 the same year.

The doting parents revealed their daughter’s face on Christmas last year, a little over a year after her birth, introducing Raha Kapoor to the world.

Meanwhile, the three-day pre-wedding jamboree for Anant Ambani, 28, and his long-time girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, 29, was held over the past weekend, in a township in Jamnagar near Reliance’s main oil refinery in the western state of Gujarat, India, ahead of their grand wedding this summer.

