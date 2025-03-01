Alia Bhatt wipes out daughter Raha’s pictures from Instagram

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt has wiped off all pictures of her two-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor from Instagram.

Alia Bhatt, unlike her fellow actors like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Varun Dhawan, has never bothered to hide her only daughter’s face from the world and often shared her adorable pictures on the social platform Instagram. Raha Kapoor, like her cousins Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan, is also a paparazzi’s favourite and often grabs their attention with her cute and innocent gestures.

However, in a surprising move now, the ‘Jigra’ actor has removed all the posts from her Instagram page, which featured a glimpse of her baby girl.

Moreover, reports also suggest that the doting parents, much like Ranbir’s cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan, have also requested the paparazzi to stop clicking Raha, the reason behind which is yet to be known.

It is pertinent to note here that Tinsel Town’s power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot in April 2022, after more than 5 years of dating, welcomed their first child, baby girl Raha Kapoor in November of the same year.

The couple introduced their daughter to the world during the Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch in 2023, posing with the star kid for the paparazzi’s camera.