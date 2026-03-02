Alia Bhatt’s all-black look triggers online jokes

Alia Bhatt’s all-black Gucci outfit at Milan Fashion Week has officially made her an internet meme.

Meme creators have frequently targeted the Heart of Stone actress, whether for her reported BAFTA 2026 gaffe or her famous slips of the tongue on Koffee With Karan. This time, Alia’s appearance—featuring a long coat and black spectacles reminiscent of The Matrix—has gone viral.

Social media users have been relentless with their jokes regarding the Jigra actress. In a video posted by @gossipgully on Instagram, one content creator likened the RRR star to the humorous character “Chhota Don,” played by Indian actor Rajpal Yadav. In the comments section, some claimed that “Chhota Don did it better,” while another suggested she “tries to copy Kendall Jenner.”

As Alia Bhatt was seen posing for cameras in her Gucci coat, another digital creator, known as Tan Tan, took a humorous jab at her.

“It’s giving Krrish,” the creator wrote in the caption, referencing Hrithik Roshan’s superhero role.

Many online users also joked that her appearance was heavily influenced by Trinity from The Matrix. Others claimed that Alia’s style “switches between Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra every now and then.” Despite the ribbing, some fans have come to her defense, complimenting her general grace.

This is certainly not the first time Alia’s fashion choices have turned into a “full-blown meme circus” online. Whether this will be her last remains to be seen.