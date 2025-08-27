Alice in Borderland Season 3 trailer reveals new storyline and death games

Alice in Borderland Season 3 trailer has been released by streaming giant Netflix, confirming its return this September with fresh twists and more deadly challenges.

The popular Japanese series, based on Haro Aso’s manga, had seemingly concluded after the second season, but the story continues with a completely original plot that expands beyond the source material.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 trailer reveals that the series will follow Arisu and Usagi as they are once again drawn into the dangerous world of Borderland.

This time, the mysterious Joker card introduces a new set of death games unlike anything seen before.

The Alice In Borderland Season 3 trailer teases intense new challenges, shocking turns, and the arrival of new characters, raising the stakes higher than ever.

The new season also marks a milestone for Netflix as Alice in Borderland becomes the first Japanese-language original to receive three full seasons.

While the previous chapters adapted the manga, Alice in Borderland Season 3 explores uncharted territory, giving fans an unpredictable experience.

Returning faces include Arisu and Usagi, but it remains uncertain whether favourites like Shuntaro Chishiya will appear. The plot hints at a darker tone as real-world consequences loom larger than before, making survival even more critical.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 premieres worldwide on Netflix on 25th September, promising high-stakes drama and thrilling new games that fans of the series have been waiting for.

