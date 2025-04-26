WATCH: ‘Alien: Earth’ drops heart-pounding trailer

Earth just became a much more dangerous place with the arrival of the first teaser for Alien: Earth.

Released to mark this year’s Alien Day celebrations, FX has given fans a chilling glimpse into what promises to be one of the most thrilling television events of the summer.

With Alien: Earth bringing the iconic monsters to television screens for the first time in live-action form, anticipation is reaching fever pitch.

The new trailer for Alien: Earth immediately sets a sinister tone. Viewers are transported to the cargo hold of a doomed vessel, where cages filled with shadowy creatures rattle ominously.

A voiceover warns that the ship is carrying “five different lifeforms from the darkest corners of the universe each one a unique, deadly species.”

As the creatures thrash in their confinement, the trailer delivers a terrifying climax when a Xenomorph bursts towards the camera, leaving audiences with a jolt of horror.

Alien: Earth marks a major milestone for the franchise, not only because it brings the deadly Xenomorphs to television, but also because, for the first time, the nightmare is unfolding on our own planet.

With the story set in the year 2120, the series follows a young woman, played by Sugar star Sydney Chandler, who leads a group of soldiers on a search and rescue mission after a mysterious spaceship crash lands on Earth.

However, the team soon discovers that something far worse than they ever imagined is lurking among the wreckage.

Written, directed, and created by Noah Hawley — the mastermind behind FX’s Fargo and Legion- Alien: Earth promises a groundbreaking new vision for the beloved saga.

Joining Chandler are stars including Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, and Alex Lawther, rounding out a strong ensemble ready to face humanity’s deadliest threat.

With Alien: Earth landing this summer, the newly released trailer offers just a taste of the chaos to come and fans will no doubt be eagerly awaiting the full invasion.