Alif Holdings Announces Launch of “20 Canal Residence”

LAHORE: Alif Holdings, a growing name in Lahore’s premium real estate landscape, has officially announced the upcoming launch of its 20th project titled “20 Canal Residence,” a signature high-rise development set to redefine luxury apartment living in the city.

Strategically located on Main Canal Bank Road, Lahore, 20 Canal Residence is a 4.5 Kanal, Ground plus 11 (G+11) premium residential project designed to introduce an elevated lifestyle concept to Lahore’s urban community.

The project stands out as a high-end residential development featuring luxury apartments with private swimming pools, a rare and exclusive offering in Lahore’s apartment segment. The concept reflects Alif Holdings’ commitment to blending modern architecture with premium lifestyle amenities.

Marking its 20th development milestone, Alif Holdings continues its trajectory of delivering strategically located and thoughtfully designed real estate projects. With 20 Canal Residence, the developer aims to cater to discerning buyers seeking exclusivity, privacy, and premium urban living.

Located on the highly sought-after Main Canal Bank Road, the project ensures direct connectivity to major city arteries while offering easy access to DHA, Gulberg, Model Town, and Ring Road. This prime positioning enhances both lifestyle convenience and long-term rental and capital appreciation potential, placing residents at the center of Lahore’s most desirable residential and commercial corridors.

One of the defining features of 20 Canal Residence is its private pool concept apartments, offering residents a level of privacy and luxury typically associated with standalone villas, now introduced within a vertical residential format. This unique offering positions the project among Lahore’s most premium residential developments.

Alif Holdings has officially launched the Expression of Interest (EOI) phase, providing early investors and buyers the opportunity to secure priority allocation. The EOI amount has been set at PKR 500,000 for one-bedroom apartments and PKR 800,000 for two-bedroom apartments. The limited EOI allocation is expected to attract strong interest from investors and end-users alike, given the project’s location and exclusive features.

With 20 Canal Residence, Alif Holdings aims to introduce a refined living experience that combines architectural elegance, privacy, and investment potential. The project reflects the company’s broader vision of developing high-value real estate assets that align with modern lifestyle expectations and long-term market demand.

Further project details, including pricing plans and amenities, will be announced in the coming weeks.

For booking and EOI inquiries, interested buyers are encouraged to contact Alif Holdings’ official sales team.