Alix Earle called out by Alex Cooper over ‘fake drama’

Podcast host Alex Cooper has publicly addressed ongoing feud rumors with social media influencer Alix Earle, accusing her of fueling speculation through indirect activity online.

In a TikTok video shared Monday, Cooper directly called out Alix Earle, criticizing what she described as passive-aggressive reposts and subtle social media signals that have kept rumors of a fallout alive.

She suggested the narrative circulating online does not reflect what actually happened between them and made it clear she is no longer willing to engage in indirect back-and-forth.

The tension between Alex Cooper and Earle dates back to 2025, when Cooper’s media company dropped Earle’s podcast after a two-year run. Since then, Alix Earle has continued to draw attention to the situation through cryptic comments and interactions online, without offering a clear explanation.

The situation escalated further after Earle recently amplified a critical video targeting Cooper, which appeared to intensify speculation around their relationship. At that moment, according to observers, may have prompted Cooper to respond publicly.

Online reaction has been divided. Some users questioned why Alex Cooper chose to address the matter publicly instead of privately, while others supported her decision to confront Earle directly after months of speculation.

Alix Earle has not yet issued a formal response, leaving the situation unresolved as attention around the feud continues to grow.

Earlier, Model and actress, Ruby Rose has publicly accused singer Katy Perry of sexually assaulting her nearly two decades ago, making the claim through a series of posts shared on the social media platform Threads.

Ruby Rose, best known for her role in Orange Is the New Black, alleged that the incident took place at a nightclub in Melbourne when she was in her early twenties.

She described the timing of the experience as something she has carried privately for almost twenty years before deciding to speak about it publicly.