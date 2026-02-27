Alix Earle becomes candid about her reunion with her ex

Alix Earle spoke candidly about her ex-boyfriend Braxton Berrios for the first time since their 2025 breakup.

The TikTok star revealed she reunited with the NFL wide receiver at the Palm Tree Festival in Aspen, Colorado, months after confirming their split in early December.

On February 25, in a TikTok video, Earle described the encounter as “really weird” and “really hard,” admitting she felt emotional during the weekend. The first night, the two were in the same venue but did not interact. According to Earle, they briefly greeted each other the following evening, but the short exchange resurfaced difficult feelings.

The pair had dated for two years before ending their relationship, “It’s weird when you go from someone being your best friend to being a stranger in the corner of the room”.

Despite the emotional reunion, Earle said she enjoyed the festival overall, spending time with friends and family. She also noted that focusing on fitness has helped her cope with the breakup. After finishing as runner-up on “Dancing With the Stars” alongside partner Val Chmerkovskiy, she said staying active has given her a sense of control and improved her mental well-being.

Earle previously explained that long distance contributed to the split, as Berrios’ NFL schedule made it difficult to see each other regularly. While acknowledging the challenges, she emphasised that they remain on good terms. “I love Braxton,” she said, asking fans not to direct negativity toward him as they move forward separately.