Alix Earle, Tom Brady get close weeks after split

Just weeks after the breakup, content creator Alix Earle announced her separation from NFL player Braxton Berrios, Earle and former NFL quarterback Tom Brady were seen hanging out at a St. Barts yacht party.

The two seemed close on a starry night on the water, according to sources who spoke to Page Six. “A recently single Alix Earle [and] a less recently single Tom Brady,” a source added. The insider claimed that the duo eventually left the larger group and went to a separate cabin to have a conversation.

Another insider shared, “They were at a yacht party and met and broke off from the larger group, talking for a lot of the night.” Despite the circulating headlines, neither Brady nor Earle has responded to the reports as of now.

Later, TMZ released a video of the two appearing “super close” at a nightclub in St. Barts. In the video, Earle is seen touching Brady’s back and whispering in his ear. Additionally, videos of the two dancing together were shared by the gossip account DeuxMoi.

Alix Earle, 25, confirmed her breakup with the Miami Dolphins wide receiver on December 13 last year. “Braxton and I are no longer together. It’s just been really difficult for me,” the influencer stated while addressing her TikTok followers.

The content creator continued, “A part of me also really wants to be focusing on myself right now. I just feel like I can’t be what Braxton needs.” On New Year’s Eve, celebrities flocked to St. Barts, and sources reportedly said that romance was in the air.