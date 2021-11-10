‘Feeling beautiful’: Aliya Ali’s new pictures go viral

Actor Aliya Ali shared new photos of her on the social media application Instagram and they went viral.

In the caption, the actor wrote that stress does not go with her outfit and that was feeling beautiful. The viral images have got thousands of likes from the application’s users.

The netizens filled the comments sections with heart emojis and complimented her looks.

Aliya Ali has a huge fan following on social media and she has millions of followers on Instagram. She takes to the picture-sharing social media application to share visuals of her work and family members.

The actor, while promoting her play ‘Neeli Zinda Hai’, appeared on ARY Digital morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ and told the host Nida Yasir about her unexpected foray into the showbiz industry.

Aliya Ali said that she entered the industry out of nowhere when her sister, a call-centre worker, rang an advertising agency and they told her that they are looking for fresh faces. Her sister immediately referred her and there started her showbiz journey.

Aliya is playing Aliya in ‘Neeli Zinda Hai’, the play airs on ARY Digital every Thursday at 8 PM.

