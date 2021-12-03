Aliya Ali’s latest picture goes viral

Television actor Aliya Ali took to the social media application Instagram to share her dashing picture that went viral.

Aliya Ali, who is currently seen in the supernatural drama Neeli Zinda Hai, is seen wearing a sky blue top with jeans.

The celebrity star wrote that she doesn’t do fashion as she herself is one.

Hundreds of users of the picture and video-sharing social media application have liked the viral picture. They took to the comments section to write how beautiful she looks.

With millions of Instagram followers, the celebrity has a big fanbase on social media platforms where she posts images of photoshoots and behind the scenes of her projects.

Earlier, the celebrity came as a guest on the ARY Digital morning show Good Morning Pakistan for promoting Neeli Zinda Hai and talked about how she started her showbiz career.

The celebrity recalled that her sister, who worked at a call centre then, phoned an advertising agency that was on the hunt for fresh faces for the industry.

She added that she got immediately referred which led to the launch of her career in the showbiz industry.

Neeli Zinda Hai airs every Thursday at 8 pm.

The supernatural sees Urwa Hocane plays the role of Neeli while the roles of Aman and Sumbul are played by Mohib Mirza and Sonia Mishal. The rest of the cast includes Kinza Malik, Muhammad Ahmed, Janan and Tahir Jatoi.

