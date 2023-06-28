Aliya Ali’s pictures from London trip go viral

Actor Aliya Ali gave her 1.2 million Instagram followers a peek into her luxurious London trip.

Taking to her account on the photo and video-sharing application on Wednesday morning, Aliya Ali posted a new picture album of her OOTD from her latest abroad trip to the United Kingdom.

“Travelling is good therapy,” she wrote in the caption of the clicks which see the fashionista in a neon green top and a pair of jogger pants, which she styled with a huge hat.

Earlier this week, she posted another four-picture gallery from the same trip. Ali was seen in a bohemian-inspired, western outfit for a coffee outing in the city.

Her millions of fans in the social sphere showered their love for Aliya Ali with thousands of likes and compliments on the now-viral picture galleries.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ali has successful projects including ‘Dehleez’, Tere Dar Per’, ‘Bandhan’, ‘Neeli Zinda hai’, ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai’, and ‘Taqdeer’ to her credit.

She was last seen in ARY Digital’s daily serial ‘Mann Aangan’, featuring an ensemble cast with the likes of Anmol Baloch, Mirza Zain Baig, Shazeal Shoukat, Raeed Alam, and Imran Aslam.

