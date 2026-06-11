Aliya Ali reveals her views on not getting the spotlight

Pakistani actress and TikTok influencer Aliya Ali revealed her perspective on media fame, and actor Tipu Ashraf appreciated her efforts in a recent interview.

During the interview with Gup Shup with Fuscia magazine, hostess Rabia Mughni inquired about the on-screen couple in ARY Digital’s drama Bus Mere Saath Ho, and how do you feel that they are not getting the recognition that they should have, even after working for so many years. In response, Aliya noted that if she commented on it would lead towards negativity, which she doesn’t support at all.

She continued and noted, “mujhe aik cheez pae bht tawakal hai, mera jo Naseeb hai na vo mujhe mil ke rahe ga”. She also noted, “agar mere naseeb mai vo wala fame hai tu mujhe mile ga. Gawah hai ap, gawah h camera, gawah hai dekhne wale, agar mere naseeb mai nhi hai tu mai kuch bhi krlo nhi mil sakta”.

She further stated, “mae ne jitne mehnnat ki hai mai jitne effort krti hu, jitne mai punctual hu”.

In the middle, she frankly insists that Ashraf praise her efforts, after which Tipu noted, “jitne ye khane khilati hai. Jitne ye apne jaib khali krti hai dusro ke liye”.

Ali interrupted and insisted on leaving that part. Ashraf further noted, “ye funny hain, jitne ye viral hai”. He further praised that you should see her TikTok videos, “Ye itne viral hain. Ye kiss kisam ki acting kr sakti hain vo I think hamare TV channel walo ko poori trhn pata bhi nhi chl rha h. In k pass kitne expressions hai. Ye wahn pe dekhein tu ap ko idea huta hai k ye kia kia cheezein kr sakti hain. Tu uss mai bht variety hai”.