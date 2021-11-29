Aliya Ali thankful for role in this popular drama

Actor Aliya Ali took to social media application Instagram for saying that she is thankful for being part of the ARY Digital serial Neeli Zinda Hai.

She made the remark by sharing a clip of her character from the superhit project.

Neeli Zinda Hai tells the story of a married couple Aman and Sumbul, who are trying to make up for lost time while dealing with supernatural forces.

Urwa Hocane plays the role of Neeli while the roles of Aman and Sumbul are played by Mohib Mirza and Sonia Mishal. The rest of the cast includes Kinza Malik, Muhammad Ahmed, Janan and Tahir Jatoi.

Neeli Zinda Hai airs every Thursday at 8:00 pm only on ARY Digital.

Aliya Ali has a huge fan following on social media and she has millions of followers on Instagram.

She takes to the picture-sharing social media application to share visuals of her work and family members.

The actor, while promoting her play Neeli Zinda Hai, appeared on ARY Digital morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ and told the host Nida Yasir about her unexpected foray into the showbiz industry.

Aliya Ali said that she entered the industry out of nowhere when her sister, a call-centre worker, rang an advertising agency and they told her that they are looking for fresh faces.

Her sister immediately referred her and there started her showbiz journey.

