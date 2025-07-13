Aliya Hamza questions PTI’s 90-day movement after Lahore meeting snub

LAHORE: A fresh rift within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf surfaced on Sunday as PTI Punjab Chief Organiser Aliya Hamza raised serious questions about the party’s newly announced 90-day protest movement after being snubbed from a key meeting in Lahore.

PTI recently launched a 90-day “do-or-die” protest campaign against the government, branding it as a decisive effort to shape the party’s future. However, internal discord appeared to intensify when Aliya Hamza expressed surprise over not being invited to the high-level meeting held in Lahore.

Responding to media queries regarding her absence, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja claimed that Aliya Hamza had been “too busy for the last two days” to attend.

Reacting to this, Aliya Hamza took to X with a sarcastic post, saying, “Such busyness that perhaps even I wasn’t aware of!”

She then publicly questioned the clarity and planning behind the 90-day movement, posting:

“Will someone shed some light? What plan of action was announced yesterday or today for the release of Imran Khan? Where and how will this movement proceed? Where did the 90-day plan come from as compared to the August 5 timeline?

Read More: PTI denies removing Aliya Hamza as Punjab president

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rejected the reports claiming that Aliya Hamza Malik has been removed from her position as President of PTI Punjab, ARY News reported on Thursday.

ویسے تو میرے تک پہنچنے والی کچھ اطلاعات کے مطابق میں پچھلےدو دن سے بہت مصروف تھی 🫣

ایسی مصروفیات جن کا شاید مجھے بھی عمل نہیں تھا!

کیا کوئی روشنی ڈالے گا؟

وزیراعظم خان کی رہائی کے لیے کس لائحہ عمل کا کل یا آج اعلان ہوا ہے؟

تحریک کہاں سے اور کیسے چلے گی؟

5اگست کے مقابلے میں 90… — Aliya Hamza Malik (@aliya_hamza) July 13, 2025

In an official statement, PTI’s Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram clarified that the reports are incorrect, emphasizing that Aliya Hamza continues to serve in her role.

He stated that the recently formed four-member committee was established solely to assist her in managing organizational matters, not to replace her.

Earlier reports suggested that Chairman PTI, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, had replaced Aliya Hamza by forming a four-member committee to oversee the party’s organisational affairs in Punjab. Aliya was officially appointed as the party’s head for Punjab in January 2025.